MILAN Jan 13 Vivendi is not a corporate raider
and has invested in Telecom Italia and Mediaset
for the long term as industrial partner, its CEO Arnaud
de Puyfontaine told La Repubblica newspaper on Friday.
The French group is the leading shareholder in Telecom
Italia and has recently accumulated more than a quarter of
Mediaset's shares, drawing criticism from the Italian
government.
"We are in Italy to realise an ambitious long-term project,"
de Puyfontaine said in a letter to the Italian newspaper.
The Vivendi CEO said that despite difficulty finding common
ground with Mediaset the group had never given up on its plans
to build a big south European media and telecoms group.
