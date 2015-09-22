MILAN, Sept 22 Italy has asked Volkswagen to prove that the vehicles the carmaker is selling in the country do not contain the same devices that are at the centre of an emissions scandal plaguing the German group in the United States.

Shares in Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, plunged on Monday and Tuesday after it admitted using software that deceived U.S. regulators measuring toxic emissions in some of its diesel cars.

"I ask you to provide me objective evidence that the cars marketed in Italy do not contain technical devices that alter results in emissions tests," Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti said in a statement posted on his ministry's website.

If necessary, the minister asked the carmaker to stop selling its vehicles in Italy and recall those already sold. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)