MILAN Oct 1 The emissions scandal that hit Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen could have an impact on auto suppliers in Italy, Deputy Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Thursday.

"The risk is very big. Volkswagen is a group that buys a lot from Italy's supply chain, especially in the north-western part of the country," Calenda, who oversees exports, said at an event in Milan.

Speaking at the same event, Rupert Stadler, head of Audi, which is part of the Volkswagen stable, said his company would continue investing in Italy.

