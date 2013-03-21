ROME, March 21 Populist leader Beppe Grillo said
on Thursday his party would refuse to support a vote of
confidence in any government not led by his 5-Star movement,
dimming prospects for the formation of a new administration
after deadlocked elections.
"Five-Star will not give a vote of confidence to a political
or pseudo-technical government... 5-Star will instead vote for
any laws that are a part of our programme," the former comic
wrote on his blog after the movement asked President Giorgio
Napolitano to be allowed to form a government.
A majority vote of confidence in parliament is required for
any government to form.