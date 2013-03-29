ROME, March 29 Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement said on Friday that it would not give a confidence vote
to any government led by other politicians or technocrats like
outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti.
"We repeat our determination not to give a confidence vote
to political or pseudo-technocrat governments," Vito Crimi, head
of the 5-Star Movement's senators, told reporters after meeting
President Giorgio Napolitano.
Crimi said his movement would only support a government that
it led. However he said the group would be ready to vote for
individual measures that it supported, including a reform of the
widely criticised electoral law.