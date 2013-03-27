ROME, March 27 There will be no scope for a deal
to form a government in Italy unless centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani changes his negotiating position, the national
secretary of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party
said on Wednesay.
"The question is closed, and it is Bersani who has closed
it," Angelino Alfano said in a strongly worded statement.
Alfano said that after refusing the PDL's offer to join
forces in a coalition government Bersani now finds himself in
"blind alley."
However, Alfano still left the door ajar to a deal.
"It's up to him (Bersani) to turn the situation around, if
he wants to, in the interests of the country," Alfano said.