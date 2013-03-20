ROME, March 20 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday the only viable new
government would be a cross-party alliance between his
centre-right coalition and the centre-left bloc led by Pier
Luigi Bersani.
Speaking as President Giorgio Napolitano began formal
consultations with the parties to try to form a government after
last month's election stalemate which gave no party a majority,
Berlusconi said Italy needed a "government of national accord".
However Berlusconi, who is due to meet Napolitano on
Thursday, said Bersani appeared to favour an alliance with the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of former comic Beppe Grillo.
"We have declared ourselves open to this but Bersani and his
supporters keep stubbornly paying court to Grillo and the
'Grillini' even though they only keep getting rebuffed," he told
his own Italia 1 television.