ROME, March 21 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday the only possibility for
forming a new government would be a cross-party coalition
between his centre-right bloc and the centre-left alliance led
by Pier Luigi Bersani.
Speaking after a meeting with President Giorgio Napolitano,
Berlusconi said Bersani, whose alliance has a majority in the
lower house but not in the Senate, did not have the numbers to
govern alone.
"We're absolutely ready for a coalition government which
would intervene immediately with measures on the economy which
are widely shared," he said.
He also repeated that the centre-left should not be able to
appoint both a prime minister and the next president of the
republic to succeed Napolitano, whose term ends on May 15.
Bersani has repeatedly rejected offers of an alliance with
Berlusconi.