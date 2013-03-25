ROME, March 25 Former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi repeated on Monday that centre-left leader
Pier Luigi Bersani must go into coalition with his centre-right
group or Italy should hold a new vote after last month's
deadlocked election.
Democratic Party leader Bersani, whose alliance won a
majority in the lower house of parliament but not in the Senate,
is in talks with parties this week to see if he can form a
government. He has so far rejected the idea of going into
coalition with the centre-right group led by Berlusconi's People
of Freedom party.
"Either the Democratic Party...does the reasonable thing and
opens to a government with the People of Freedom...or the only
thing to do is return to vote as soon as possible," Berlusconi
said in an interview onn his own Canale 5 television.