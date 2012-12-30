* Monti wants alliance that goes beyond left-right split
* Left leader says Monti's stance needs more explaining
* Centre right's Berlusconi thinks Monti favours left
* Elections due in February 2013
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Dec 30 Italian centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani called on Mario Monti on Sunday to pick which side
he was on politically after the outgoing prime minister unveiled
plans this week to lead a broad centrist alliance in February
elections.
Monti said on Friday he wanted his alliance to go beyond
traditional political boundaries and unite a coalition of
factions and civil society groups around a reform agenda aimed
at tackling Italy's economic woes.
His announcement ended weeks of speculation over whether he
would run for a second term and pits him against Bersani's
centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and Silvio Berlusconi's People
of Freedom (PDL) group.
But Bersani urged the former European Commissioner on Sunday
to be clearer about whether he supports a left or right-leaning
agenda and outline the choices he would make on issues such as
civil rights.
"This centrist alliance needs to explain exactly where they
stand," Bersani told reporters on Sunday.
"Does Monti and the centre not think that the bipolar
political system is working? Do they want to dismantle it? If
not, then which side are they on?"
He repeated that the centre left would be open to discussing
a possible alliance with Monti once his position was clearer.
Bersani's demands come after Berlusconi attacked Monti on
Saturday, accusing him of striking a hidden deal with the left
to help them secure power after the Feb. 24-25 elections.
Pier Ferdinando Casini, head of Italy's oldest and largest
centrist party, the UDC, which is backing Monti, has denied that
any secret accord has been struck and quickly rebuffed Bersani's
demands.
"The PD does not want a competitive and uncomfortable
centrist grouping because they prefer the old and eternal fight
with Berlusconi," he said.
Monti was appointed to head a technocrat government last
year to save Italy from financial crisis after Berlusconi
stepped down as prime minister.
While Monti has won the backing of investors, the business
community and the Catholic Church, many Italians have become
increasingly tired of the tax hikes and spending cuts he has
imposed to shore up battered public finances.
Opinion polls suggest the PD will win a comfortable lower
house majority but may have to agree a deal with centrist forces
in the Senate, where the centre left has struggled to gain
control in past elections.
The PD, which has pledged to maintain Monti's broad reform
course while putting more emphasis on growth and jobs, has been
politely sceptical about his candidacy, while Berlusconi has
launched an angry media blitz against the 69-year-old economics
professor.
Monti, whose status as senator for life means he does not
have to stand for a seat, said on Friday his grouping could win
a "significant result" in the election, but there have also been
fears it could lead to a less stable parliament.
A survey published on Sunday in newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore
found that about 36 percent of Italians would choose Bersani to
be the next prime minister, compared with around 23 percent for
Monti and about 22 percent for Berlusconi.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Will Waterman)