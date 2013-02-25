ROME Feb 26 Centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said he would act in Italy's best interests as a parliamentary election left the country in a "very delicate situation," according to a Monday statement.

Bersani said that the centre left won control of the lower house, as projections have indicate, though the final vote is not yet in. No party or coalition appears likely to win a majority in the Senate.

In Italy, both houses are needed to pass legislation, and a failure to come up with a majority in both houses could force another vote.