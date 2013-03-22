ROME, March 22 President Giorgio Napolitano called centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani to a meeting at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Friday after concluding consultations with political leaders on how to end Italy's political deadlock.

A statement from Napolitano's palace did not give the reason for the meeting, but Bersani says he should have the first crack at trying to form a government following inconclusive elections last month.

No one emerged from the election with a workable majority in parliament. Bersani's bloc controls the lower house but not a majority of Senate seats, and both houses have equal legislative powers.