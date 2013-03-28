China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ROME, March 28 Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said he would report back to President Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday evening to inform him about his attempts to form a government following last month's inconclusive election.
Bersani spoke to reporters briefly after completing a week of talks with social groups and parties, and took no questions.
The talks have produced no clear sign of a breakthrough but Luigi Zanda, a senior official in Bersani's Democratic Party, said on Thursday there was still time to do a deal and appealed to the other parties to be constructive.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.