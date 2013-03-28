ROME, March 28 Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said he would report back to President Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday evening to inform him about his attempts to form a government following last month's inconclusive election.

Bersani spoke to reporters briefly after completing a week of talks with social groups and parties, and took no questions.

The talks have produced no clear sign of a breakthrough but Luigi Zanda, a senior official in Bersani's Democratic Party, said on Thursday there was still time to do a deal and appealed to the other parties to be constructive.