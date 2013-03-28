China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ROME, March 28 Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani has not given up hopes of forming a government despite the failure of his consultations with rival political parties, a spokesman for his Democratic Party said on Thursday.
Earlier, an official from President Giorgio Napolitano's office said that the talks had produced no result and that Napolitano would now assess possible options.
"Bersani has not given up, you need to keep to the Quirinale statement," the spokesman said.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.