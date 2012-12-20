Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
ROME Dec 20 Italy's Senate on Thursday approved the 2013 budget bill, which now passes to the lower house, one of the last hurdles before parliament is dissolved and elections are called.
The government called a confidence vote to speed up the bill, which passed with 199 votes in favour and 55 against.
Technocrat premier Mario Monti has said he will resign immediately after final approval of the budget bill, making way for President Giorgio Napolitano to call a general election, most probably on February 24.
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.