By James Mackenzie and Giselda Vagnoni
ROME Feb 27 The head of Italy's main business
association voiced optimism on Wednesday that political parties
could resolve a post-election stalemate but said they must move
quickly or financial markets would turn hostile.
Giorgio Squinzi, president of Confindustria, said the
situation was "extremely serious" but he was confident the main
parties had enough in common to prevent the crisis slipping out
of control.
"They need to give immediate answers and they can do it," he
told Reuters in an interview. "We certainly can't be left
hanging for a month with international markets ready to launch
all kinds of speculative operations."
However he dismissed suggestions that the election deadlock
threatened to re-ignite the debt crisis which sent Italy's
borrowing costs rocketing and brought the euro zone to the brink
of collapse in 2011.
"Italy is not a destabilising element for Europe," he said.
The cautious optimism from Squinzi, who took over as head of
Italy's biggest employers' federation last year, contrasted with
the initial shock that greeted the Feb. 24-25 election, with
global financial markets plunging at the prospect of fresh
instability in the euro zone's third-largest economy.
Markets appeared to have regained some calm on Wednesday
with the first auction of long-term Italian bonds passing off
smoothly. The Treasury had to pay the highest yield in four
months, but demand for the paper was strong.
Squinzi's predecessor at the head of Confindustria, Emma
Marcegaglia, spent much of her time making fruitless calls on
then-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's government to undertake
serious reforms to help Italian companies compete.
He said Italy, Europe's second industrial manufacturing
power behind Germany, needed measures to improve competitiveness
and growth to pull it out of the stagnation and slump that has
held it back over the past decade.
But he played down fears that the bitterly divided political
parties, still reeling from an election that left none of them
with a majority in parliament, would be incapable of reaching an
agreement.
He said both the centre-left coalition of Pier Luigi
Bersani, which won the lower house vote but failed to get the
numbers to control the Senate, and Berlusconi's centre-right
coalition had many "sensible people".
"I think in the end, good sense will prevail," he said. "It
would not make much sense to vote again now."
But, asked whether he agreed that the differences between
the parties meant made it unlikely that any new government would
survive a full five-year term, he said: "At the moment, I'd be
inclined to agree but let's not set limits on providence."
He said Confindustria had had no contact with Beppe Grillo's
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the only party to come out
of the vote with its position enhanced. "We tried to get in
contact with them before the election but got no response."