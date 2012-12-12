ROME Dec 12 Some of Italy's main banking and
business associations called on the next Italian government to
uphold Prime Minister Mario Monti's commitments to European
partners, including the so-called fiscal compact agreed in July.
The main banking and insurance associations and two small
business associations said the commitments were "by the country
and for the country and as such must be upheld by whoever is
called to government".
The statement, which was not signed by the biggest business
federation Confindustria, joins a growing chorus of calls from
European policymakers urging the political parties to continue
Monti's reform agenda after the election.