ROME, March 28 The centrist group led by outgoing prime minister Mario Monti said on Thursday centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who has been trying to gather support to form a government, had not responded to proposals it had made at a meeting this week.

"Forty eight hours after the meeting with Pier Luigi Bersani, little has been seen from the proposals we made," the Civic Choice alliance said in a statement, adding to signs that Bersani's bid to form a government may not succeed.

Bersani is due to report to the Italian president whether he has enough support for form a government on Thursday evening.