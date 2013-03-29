ROME, March 29 Italy's centrist group is willing
to form a grand coalition with the main parties that emerged
from a deadlocked election, an official told reporters on Friday
after the Italian president held talks with parties to try to
form a government.
"We expressed our full willingness and commitment to form a
grand coalition between the three main parties," said Andrea
Olivero, a Senator of the Civic Choice party led by outgoing
Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano met with the main
parties on Friday to try to broker agreement after centre-left
leader Pier Luigi Bersani, whose group won a majority in the
lower house but not the Senate, failed to garner enough support
to form a government.