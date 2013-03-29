ROME, March 29 Italy's centrist group is willing to form a grand coalition with the main parties that emerged from a deadlocked election, an official told reporters on Friday after the Italian president held talks with parties to try to form a government.

"We expressed our full willingness and commitment to form a grand coalition between the three main parties," said Andrea Olivero, a Senator of the Civic Choice party led by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano met with the main parties on Friday to try to broker agreement after centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, whose group won a majority in the lower house but not the Senate, failed to garner enough support to form a government.