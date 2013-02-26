Texas Governor signs Dallas, Houston pension bills
May 31 Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Wednesday a bill aimed at addressing public pension problems in the state's two biggest cities, Dallas and Houston.
AMSTERDAM Feb 26 Italy must bear its part of responsibility for the stability of the euro zone and stick to its agreements with the rest of the currency bloc, Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.
"I think and I hope there is a broad understanding that there is also a responsibility for the stability of the euro zone as a whole, and that agreements have to be met," Dijsselbloem told Dutch broadcaster RTL7.
"Pulling Europe from the economic doldrums requires a stable, political policy, also in Italy."
* Intact financial corporation announces $425 million medium term note offering