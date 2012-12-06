ROME Dec 6 Former Italian foreign minister
Franco Frattini, a senior member of Silvio Berlusconi's PDL
party, defied orders to abstain in a confidence vote on
Thursday, heightening the risk of a breakup of the already
deeply divided party.
Speaking in a parliamentary debate ahead of the confidence
vote on local government, Frattini, a firm supporter of Prime
Minister Mario Monti and an influential moderate, said he could
not go along with party orders and would be voting to support
the government.
His stance places him at odds with Berlusconi, who launched
a bitter attack on Monti late on Wednesday that precipitated his
party's withdrawal of parliamentary support for the technocrat
government.