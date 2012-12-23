ROME Dec 23 Italian caretaker Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Sunday that the country's next government
must not make easy election promises or backtrack on the reform
path his technocrat administration has begun.
"We have to avoid illusory and extremely dangerous steps
backwards," Monti said at the traditional end-year news
conference.
Monti, who resigned on Friday, set out a list of reforms
that the winner of a Feb. 24-25 election should tackle,
including a further simplification of labour market rules
following his own reform effort, and reform of the legal system.
He defended his government's record and said he had not felt
able to accept the offer of his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi to
lead the centre-right at the election.
He said he was "unable to understand" Berlusconi's frequent
changes of position between praising and fiercely criticising
his government.