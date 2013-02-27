ROME Feb 27 Populist leader Beppe Grillo on
Wednesday ruled out voting for any government led by the
traditional parties after Italy's inconclusive election but said
his 5-Star Movement could back individual laws.
Democratic Party (PD) leader Pier Luigi Bersani, whose
centre-left coalition took the most seats in parliament but
failed to win a majority in the vote which ended on Monday, has
put out cautious feelers towards 5-Star, which benefited from a
huge protest vote.
But Grillo, who holds the balance in parliament, slammed the
door in Bersani's face and poured insults on him and other
centre-left leaders on his blog. He accused Bersani of making
"indecent" proposals to his anti-establishment movement.
The fiery comic and blogger called Bersani "a dead man
talking," and political stalker, saying he should have resigned
after falling badly short in the election which pollsters had
expected the centre-left to win.
No party has enough seats to govern after the vote which
threw Italy into political limbo and rattled global investors
worried by the threat of a new euro zone crisis.
Grillo said on Twitter that 5-Star "will not give any vote
of confidence in the Democratic Party (PD) or anybody else but
will vote in the chamber for laws which reflect its programme".
He recalled a string of anti 5-Star comments by Bersani
during the election campaign and added on his blog: "He has the
arrogance to ask for our support."
As part of overtures on Tuesday that were seen as aimed at
Grillo, Bersani laid down an agenda of measures mostly in line
with the 5-Star programme.
But he said any groups backing a centre-left government must
support a vote of confidence - required when a new
administration takes office.
He responded to Grillo's insults only by saying he should
come to the new parliament and "assume his responsibilities."