* Grillo offers Italians hope of clean politics
* Critics say his movement is undemocratic
* Internet strategist plays key role in party
* Manslaughter conviction keeps Grillo out of parliament
By Gavin Jones
ROME, March 7 Beppe Grillo stirs strong
feelings. His supporters believe he can clean up Italian
politics and give ordinary people more say in decision-making.
His opponents see a dangerous populist who evokes memories of
fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
International media describe Grillo as a comic, which on one
level he is, but the man who jointly created and leads the party
that in just three years has become the largest in Italy is much
more than that.
Behind his tirades against the political and business elite
is a shrewd mind, a hugely influential alter ego and the desire
to win complete power in the euro zone's third largest economy.
"The left and right will govern together on the ruins
they've created, it will last a year at most, then our movement
will change the world," Grillo said after his party's triumphant
performance in last week's election.
Grillo has made all the headlines since the vote, but he is
only half the story of his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
Most of the strategy is decided by Gianroberto Casaleggio, an
Internet expert who seldom appears in public.
"A single man in command is not democracy," said Pier Luigi
Bersani after his Democratic Party (PD) was beaten into second
place in the vote. "Behind Bersani is the PD, I want to know
what is behind Grillo."
The answer is Casaleggio, and his Milan-based firm
Casaleggio Associates whose business is to create websites and
web-based marketing campaigns for clients.
The two men met in 2004 and the following year Casaleggio's
company created Grillo's hugely successful blog. Casaleggio has
been running Grillo's public activities ever since. They are
joint founders of the 5-Star Movement.
In one of the best debut performances by any party in
Western Europe since World War Two, 5-Star took 26 percent of
the vote, outstripping the PD and Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right People of Freedom.
"Unless the other parties change their leaders and somehow
get back in touch with ordinary people he can certainly keep on
growing," said Elisabetta Gualmini, politics professor at
Bologna University and a close observer of Grillo's movement.
DEMOCRAT OR DESPOT?
Grillo capitalised on popular despair over recession,
unemployment and poverty with a campaign that convinced millions
of Italians that he could offer them a break with the past.
"Grillo was the only one who gave any hope of change," said
Matteo Schiavetti, 22, a student at Rome University.
Grillo and his mostly young followers present themselves as
pioneers of a new, more egalitarian type of democracy, based on
direct participation rather than delegation and hierarchies.
Yet his critics say he is more of a despot than a democrat.
They point out that in practice Grillo not only controls the
movement but owns it, having obtained the rights to its brand
when he founded it with Casaleggio in 2009.
"The total dependence on Grillo is not sustainable, they
will have to create a structure and he will have to allow
mini-leaders to emerge or everything will implode," said
Gualmini.
Grillo showed his iron grip last year when he expelled two
local councillors who had criticised a lack of internal
democracy and flouted the party rule not to appear on talk shows
with rival politicians from the "old" parties.
"There is no transparency, Casaleggio created everything and
the only structure is Casaleggio Associates," said Giovanni
Favia, the councillor for the Emilia Romagna region who was
thrown out of the party after falling out with Casaleggio.
Casaleggio, 59, with his unruly, shoulder length hair and
round wire-framed glasses, is an ardent believer in the power of
the Internet to transform the world and is often caricatured as
a dreamy visionary (here).
But those who have met him say he is practical, single
minded and determined. His hero is 13th century Mongol conqueror
Genghis Khan and he has said his final goal is for Italy's
parties to disappear altogether.
"I am on the streets and Casaleggio is on-line, they are
interlinked roles and neither of us is leader," Grillo said in a
book he published with Casaleggio last month.
MUSSOLINI
Some commentators have compared Grillo to Mussolini, seeing
similar personality cults, the same vitriolic attacks on
opponents and their common rejection of traditional parties.
While most of Grillo's policies are light years away from
those of the wartime dictator he, like Mussolini, possesses a
rare charisma and an energy that belies his 64 years.
To launch his party's campaign for elections in Sicily last
year he swam the Straits of Messina, a treacherous 3 km (2 mile)
stretch of water that separates the island from mainland Italy.
Grillo and Casaleggio understood Italians' need for
something different. And everything about 5-Star is different.
It is the only party that refuses state financing and its
elected representatives have all voluntarily slashed their
salaries. Its members never appear on television talk shows, it
communicates almost exclusively through Grillo's blog
(www.beppegrillo.it), and it refuses to form alliances with
other parties.
Grillo aims to appeal to left and right. He attacks the old
"zombie" parties and business fat cats but also the trade unions
who he says no longer represent workers' interests.
And it's not all vitriol. He also offers the positive
message that politics can be clean and different, constantly
citing the movement's local councillors who have given up most
of their salaries to provide cheap credit to small businesses.
MANSLAUGHTER
Grillo himself will not be in parliament because a
conviction for manslaughter makes him ineligible under his
movement's rules. The jeep he was driving with friends on a
mountain road in 1981 skidded on ice, went over a cliff and
killed three of his four passengers.
There may be contradictions in Grillo and his movement, but
the common claim that he has no policies is untrue, and the
thrust of his ideas is clear.
He is an ecologist with a largely left-wing platform based
on attacking privilege, redistributing wealth, increasing public
control of schools and healthcare, and cutting spending on
defence. He believes in more direct democracy using referendums
and the Internet and wants new laws to clean up politics.
However, he has wavered on the crucial issue of Italy's
membership of the euro zone, first calling for withdrawal, then
only for a referendum and most recently saying he wanted merely
an on-line, non-binding consultation.
"Grillo is interested in economics and he has a sound grasp
of it," Mauro Gallegati, an economics professor at Ancona
University who has advised Grillo on economic policy for 20
years, told Reuters.
Gallegati said a wealth tax on Italy's richest 1 percent
would go a long way towards funding a minimum income for the
unemployed, one of Grillo's main promises.
A wealth tax would almost certainly hit Grillo himself, as
one of the country's most successful performers for more than 30
years. In the 2005 tax year he earned 4.3 million euros,
according to leaked official data.
Grillo's own lifestyle has not always gelled with his
environmentalist stands. He used to own a Ferrari and a
speedboat, but now runs an ecological hybrid Toyota. He has two
children by his Iranian wife and two by a previous marriage.
While Grillo's policies are nearly all on the left, he also
draws considerable support from conservative voters who are
equally tired of discredited parties and want something new.
Around 46 percent of his votes come from the left, 39
percent from the right and centre and the rest from previous
non-voters. Unlike the other parties, his support is also evenly
spread geographically and among social classes.
He gets fewer votes from the elderly, who have less access
to the Internet, but "totally cleans up among the young, who
have lost all faith in traditional parties," said Gualmini.
Remarkably, 5-Star's election result was achieved by a party
which in many ways does not even exist.
The whole movement is based on the Internet. Its candidates
for parliament were picked in primaries held on-line. It has no
headquarters, no local offices and no internal hierarchy other
than that Grillo is its leader.
The movement's lightweight organisation allows it to be
virtually self-financing. Grillo's blog carries some advertising
and sympathisers can contribute funds on-line.
ORIGINS
Grillo and Casaleggio probably became aware of their
political potential in 2007 when protest rallies they organised
on Grillo's blog, held simultaneously in cities around Italy,
drew an estimated 2 million participants.
Grillo's burly frame, wrinkled face and white, shaggy hair
were little known internationally before the election campaign,
but he had been a household name in Italy since he emerged as a
television comedian in the late 1970s.
The son of the owner of a small welding company, he studied
economics at the university of his home town of Genoa but never
finished his degree. He then worked briefly as a clothing
salesman before becoming a stand-up comic in cabaret.
After breaking into television his popularity grew and his
shows became increasingly pungent and satirical.
In 1986 he took aim at the ruling Socialist party on a
Saturday night show, a move that virtually ended his TV career
but boosted his popularity. The rest is history. Grillo moved
out of television into theatres and public squares, beginning
his metamorphosis from comic to political leader.
His act began to resemble the furious rallies seen in the
election campaign, addressing subjects like renewable energy,
greener cities and the corruption of the Italy's leaders. It was
this final theme that resonated most with his audience.
To quell growing outrage at the privileges of the political
caste, Italy's parties have repeatedly vowed to curb their
salaries, pensions and cut the number of national and local
politicians. The promises have never been fulfilled.
Most recently, the same parties failed to change an
electoral law they all publicly decried, because they secretly
thought it could benefit them. As a result the election failed
to produce a majority and left the country ungovernable.
Now the centre-left coalition which won most seats is trying
to woo Grillo to form a government with them by promising the
same reforms. Italy awaits his - and Casaleggio's - decision.
(Additional reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by
Giles Elgood)