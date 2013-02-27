* Grillo slams door on center-left
* Leftist Vendola rules out government alliance with
center-right
* Few other options to avoid new elections
By Barry Moody
ROME, Feb 27 An Italian political crisis that
has rattled the euro zone deepened on Wednesday when two party
leaders ruled out the most likely options to form a government
and avoid a new election.
Populist leader Beppe Grillo slammed the door on overtures
from center-left boss Pier Luigi Bersani with a stream of
insults while Nichi Vendola, Bersani's junior coalition partner,
ruled out a government alliance with the center-right.
These two options are currently seen as the only way to
avoid returning to the polls in short order after the Feb. 24-25
election, in which a huge protest vote against traditional
politicians and austerity policies plunged Italy into deadlock.
The prospect of prolonged uncertainty in the euro zone's
third-largest economy caused sharp falls on world markets
immediately following the election result, but they calmed on
Wednesday after solid demand for Italian government debt at an
auction, with European bonds, shares and the euro all boosted.
The center-left took the most seats in the poll but no
single group has a big enough majority to rule.
Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement blocked
center-left control of parliament after one of the biggest
populist victories in recent European history.
Bersani put out cautious feelers to Grillo on Tuesday,
suggesting there could be agreement on a short list of measures
common to both sides.
But he said those supporting a center-left government would
have to back it in a confidence vote, which would be essential
before it could be installed.
"DEAD MAN TALKING"
Grillo responded on his blog by calling Bersani a "dead man
talking" and a political stalker, accusing him of making
"indecent proposals" and calling on him to resign. The
center-left slumped to well below the winning majority that
opinion polls had predicted.
Grillo said 5-Star would not give a vote of confidence to
the center-left or anybody else, but would support laws that
reflected its own program to abolish a despised electoral law,
slash the privileges of a discredited political class and remove
public funding from the parties.
With Grillo refusing to support a center-left government,
the only other option on the table appears to be an alliance
between Bersani and the center-right of Silvio Berlusconi, but
that would probably have a very limited shelf life amid wide
disagreements on policy.
Even that option receded on Wednesday after Vendola, leader
of the leftist SEL party, ruled it out in a statement after
meeting Bersani.
Vendola said he hoped Grillo did not want a right-left
alliance either and called for a government that would give the
country an "electric shock" - a possible new bid to win support
from the Genoese stand-up comic for the center left.
Angelino Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's People of Freedom
party, reacted angrily on Tuesday to reports that Bersani was
seeking to form an alliance with Grillo, reflecting center-right
concern at being shut out of power.
"CLOWNS"
The sensitivity of Italians over widespread European
incredulity at both the rise of Grillo and resurgence of
Berlusconi was underlined when President Giorgio Napolitano
canceled a dinner with the German opposition candidate for
chancellor after he called the two men "clowns."
Apart from Grillo's extraordinary rise - he took 25 percent
of the vote compared to only 1.8 percent in a local election in
2010 - Berlusconi's shock comeback from scandal and humiliation
was the biggest feature of the vote.
Wounded by a lurid sex scandal involving alleged orgies at
his Milan villa, Berlusconi was driven from power in November
2011 as Italy's borrowing costs reached unsustainable levels. He
was replaced by the technocrat Mario Monti.
But the billionaire media showman clawed back support after
joining the election campaign in December with an unrelenting
attack on Monti's hated tax policies while Grillo mocked the
stiff former European commissioner, calling him "Rigor Montis."
The center-right came within a whisker of winning more
parliamentary seats than the Bersani's coalition.
Napolitano has the task of trying to find a coalition
government to rule Italy. But under various institutional rules,
the post-election parliament must be seated and elect its house
presidents before the head of state begins formal consultation
with political leaders.
This is not expected until at least March 18, leaving Italy
in limbo until then despite a political crisis that is delaying
measures to tackle the longest recession for 20 years, soaring
unemployment and one of the world's biggest public debts.
To add to the uncertainty for Italians, Pope Benedict
abdicates on Thursday and Napolitano's own mandate ends in
mid-May.
The 87-year-old former communist is widely respected and has
taken a key role in political developments. He is widely
believed to have engineered the replacement of Berlusconi by
Monti.
The technocrat premier quickly restored investors'
confidence with a series of tough austerity measures, but
struggled to pass key reforms to boost economic growth.
He was an easy target for Grillo and Berlusconi during the
campaign when his foray into frontline politics was largely a
failure. His centrist group won only 10 percent of the vote.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)