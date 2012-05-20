* Local vote watched as signal for 2013 national election
* Bombastic comic's movement set to be big winner
* Recession, austerity prompt voters to abandon old parties
By Steve Scherer
ROME, May 20 Italian voters returned to the
polls on Sunday for a second round of local elections that have
already shown rising discontent with Prime Minister Mario
Monti's government and its tough austerity measures.
The election is the first test of voter sentiment since
Monti took office, and signals big changes are to come in
Italy's political landscape in next year's national election.
Monti himself is not standing in any of the nearly 120
city-government races being held on Sunday and Monday, but the
two main parties in the right-left coalition that support him
are.
Former night-club crooner and billionaire media owner Silvio
Berlusconi's People of Liberty (PDL) party took a walloping in
the first round, while its left-leaning Democratic Party (PD)
rival wrested control of dozens of city administrations though
its support weakened.
The losses of the established parties have been a boon for
the scruffy-haired comic Beppe Grillo, whose Five-Star Movement
catapulted from a minor fringe bloc to become the country's
third-biggest party after first round.
More than 900 cities voted three weeks ago, and Sunday and
Monday elections are for cities where no candidate won more than
50 percent in the first ballot.
The success of Grillo's movement was based on his lambasting
of Monti's austerity measures, including 24 billion euros in new
taxes this year alone, and his railing against the euro, banks
and debt markets, targets of popular anger also in recent Greek
and French national votes.
Among the most-watched races is the one in Parma, famous for
its savoury parmesan cheese.
The Five-Star Movement candidate Federico Pizzarotti, a
newcomer to politics, is taking on the centre-left's seasoned
politician Vincenzo Bernazzoli.
Races in the port city of Genoa and Sicily's biggest city
Palermo also will be important political test grounds.
"The elections have already sanctioned the end of an era,
with the leaders and coalitions of the past relegated to
history," Maurizio Pessato, vice chairman of SWG polling
company, said in a note.
Turnout at midday was about 10 percent, down nearly 3
percentage points compared with the first round on May 6-7.
An early Sunday morning earthquake that killed at least four
in northern Italy, and Saturday's bombing in front of a school
in Brindisi that killed a teenage girl may limit turnout, which
was already low for Italy three weeks ago, at 67 percent.
RECESSION
The economic backdrop for the vote is dark. Italy's economy
slid further into recession in the first three months of this
year, the third consecutive quarterly decline in activity and
the steepest economic contraction for three years, data
published on Tuesday showed.
Almost three-quarters of Italians said they were "very
worried" about the economy and do not see improvement over the
next year, an ISPO-Intesa Sanpaolo survey published in Corriere
della Sera newspaper showed on Sunday.
Italians "have never been so pessimistic and worried about
the country's economic and social situation", wrote Renato
Mannheimer, the pollster, on the results of the survey.
With Monti's approval rating dropping to 38 percent
according to SWG, down from 71 percent shortly after he took
over in November after a discredited Berlusconi stepped down,
the premier is trying to shift focus to growth from austerity.
Monti got a hand from U.S. President Barack Obama at the
Group of Eight leaders summit on Friday and Saturday.
Obama, concerned about the knock-on effects of the euro zone
debt crisis on the U.S. economy and his own re-election bid,
pushed a more hearty approach to growth instead of a
single-minded focus on belt tightening.
Newly elected French President Francois Hollande is also
promoting a growth agenda as political upheaval in Greece stokes
concerns over instability in Spain and Italy.
The G8 communique endorsed calls to broaden Europe's focus
beyond German-backed austerity in the first line, calling it
"our imperative" to promote growth and job creation.
Though the election of mayors and city councillors will have
no direct impact on Monti's government, the poor results of the
parties that back him dim the prospect of making unpopular but
deeply needed reforms.
Voting began on Sunday and will close at 3 p.m. on Monday,
with preliminary results expected soon after.