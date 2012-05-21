* 2nd round vote to choose city mayors ends Monday
* Anti-austerity parties tipped for success
* Shift mirrors political changes elsewhere in Europe
By Steve Scherer
ROME, May 21 Italy is likely to register a
strong protest vote against belt-tightening on Monday in local
elections that will provide a fresh snapshot of Europe's
changing political landscape a year ahead of a national ballot.
Taking place against the backdrop of a tense and sombre
national mood, the second round of voting to choose city majors
involves nearly 120 local administrations.
Prime Minister Mario Monti - the architect of Italy's tough
austerity programme - is not standing, but the two main parties
in the right-left coalition that support him are.
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's People of Liberty
(PDL) party took a walloping in the first round, while its
left-leaning Democratic Party (PD) rival wrested control of
dozens of city administrations though its support weakened.
The losses of the established parties that have ruled for
nearly two decades have also been a boon for scruffy-haired
comic Beppe Grillo. His Five-Star Movement has catapulted from a
fringe group to become the country's third biggest political
force.
That change of fortune for a proponent of alternatives to
tax hikes and spending cuts echoes developments earlier this
month elsewhere in Europe.
Greece is politically paralysed after inconclusive elections
in which the mainstream parties that engineered the country's
international bailout failed to win enough seats to from a
government, while in France Socialist Francois Hollande was
elected to the presidency on a pro-growth platform.
While also a litmus test of the national mood, Monday's vote
in Italy has been largely overshadowed by other events.
On Sunday, a strong earthquake struck a large area of
northern Italy, killing at least seven, and a Saturday bombing
in front of a school in southern Italy that killed a teenage
girl ignited fears of a possible return to the political
violence of Italy's "years of lead" of the 1970s-80s.
Early on Monday morning a small bomb exploded in a garbage
bin in the main square of Rapallo, near Genoa, without causing
injuries.
END OF AN ERA
More than 900 cities voted three weeks ago, and elections
end on Monday in cities where no candidate won more than 50
percent in the first ballot. Voting booths close at 1300 GMT and
results should trickle out soon after.
In the first round, tax hikes, rising unemployment and a
series of recent corruption scandals contributed to driving
voters away from Berlusconi and his centre-left rivals towards
protest parties like Grillo's.
Falling turnout, which declined almost eight percentage
points from the first round to 36 percent on Sunday, also may be
a measure of voter disillusion.
Grillo has based his success on lambasting Monti's austerity
measures, including 24 billion euros in new taxes this year
alone, and railing against the euro, banks and debt markets,
targets of popular anger also in recent Greek and French
national votes.
Among the most-watched races is the one in northern Parma,
famous for its ham and savoury Parmesan cheese.
The Five-Star Movement candidate Federico Pizzarotti, a
newcomer to politics, has reached the run-off against
centre-left's seasoned politician Vincenzo Bernazzoli.
Races in the northern port city of Genoa and Sicily's main
city Palermo also will be important political test grounds.
"The elections have already sanctioned the end of an era,
with the leaders and coalitions of the past relegated to
history," Maurizio Pessato, vice chairman of SWG polling
company, said in a note.
Economic hardship has contributed to voters' disillusion and
helped Grillo.
Italy's economy slid further into recession in the first
three months of this year, the third consecutive quarterly
decline in activity and the steepest economic contraction for
three years, data published on Tuesday showed.
With Monti's approval rating dropping to 38 percent
according to pollster SWG, down from 71 percent shortly after he
took over from a discredited Berlusconi in November, the premier
is trying to shift focus to growth from austerity.
Monti got a hand from U.S. President Barack Obama at the
Group of Eight leaders summit on Friday and Saturday.
Obama, concerned about the knock-on effects of the euro zone
debt crisis on the U.S. economy and his own re-election bid,
pushed for greater efforts to help growth.
The G8 communique endorsed calls to broaden Europe's focus
beyond German-backed austerity in the first line, calling it
"our imperative" to promote growth and job creation.