ROME Nov 26 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi said on Monday that he was considering the
political situation closely and would decide on what course of
action to take once the results of a primary by his centre-left
adversaries was clear.
In the latest of several switches of position, Berlusconi
said at the weekend he was considering whether or not to stand
in the national election expected in March, having previously
said he would not run.
In an interview with his own Canale 5 television station on
Monday, Berlusconi gave no details but said he would decide what
to do once it was clear who would be the main centre-left
candidate in the 2013 election.
"It think that it's right for someone who had the honour of
leading the Italian government for almost 10 years to reflect on
the way to achieve this modernisation of Italy, this liberal
revolution," he said.
The center-left run-off to pick the candidate to fight to
succeed Mario Monti as prime minister will take place next
weekend.
Il Giornale, a newspaper owned by his family, reported that
he was considering setting up a new party and would make an
announcement this week.