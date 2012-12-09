ROME Dec 9 Early elections in Italy must not
call into question the economic reform agenda of Prime Minister
Mario Monti because the risk of financial crisis has still not
been dispelled, the head of the European Commission said in an
interview on Sunday.
"The next elections must not serve as a pretext for putting
in doubt how indispensable these measures are," Commission head
Jose Manuel Barroso told business daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an
interview published a day after Monti announced that he would
resign early.
"The relative calm on the markets does not mean we are out
of the crisis," he said.