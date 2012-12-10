* Italy's borrowing costs rise, stocks drop
* Calls grow for Monti to stay in politics
* Spain worried about possible spillover
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Dec 10 European partners urged the next
Italian government on Monday to stick to Prime Minister Mario
Monti's reform agenda, after his decision to resign early and
Silvio Berlusconi's return to frontline politics rattled
financial markets.
Monti's surprise weekend announcement that he would quit
because Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party had withdrawn
its support for his technocrat government pushed up Italy's
borrowing costs and prompted a stock market
sell-off.
The campaign for an election expected in February is likely
to be fought over Monti's reform agenda which Berlusconi, his
predecessor as prime minister, said had condemned Italy to
recession and forced him reluctantly to run for a fifth term.
By contrast European politicians and officials warned that
Monti's policies must continue to prevent a return of the crisis
which brought him to power a year ago, when he was charged with
rescuing the euro zone's third biggest economy from the threat
of a Greek-style collapse.
"Monti was a great prime minister of Italy and I hope that
the policies he put in place will continue after the elections,"
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said in Oslo, where
he was part of a European Union delegation receiving the Nobel
Peace Prize.
The comments echoed similar remarks in the past two days
from policymakers ranging from French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius to the head of the European bailout fund Klaus Regling
and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
With Rome's European allies doing little to conceal dismay
at the thought of Berlusconi's return - on a day when his trial
on sex charges was also back in the headlines - the billionaire
former premier called the EU sniping at him an insult to Italy.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos warned that
instability there could spill over and put Spain's fragile
public finances at risk of further turmoil.
Attention is now focused on whether Monti will enter
politics himself, either as a candidate or by endorsing one of
the centrist forces that have backed his reforms and made more
or less explicit pleas for him to run.
The daily La Repubblica quoted the 69-year-old former
European Commissioner as saying that he had not yet made up his
mind but was worried by the situation. "I don't know," he was
quoted as saying. "If I had to ... describe my feelings today, I
would say that I am very concerned."
He has repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the rise of
populist, anti-European forces in the region.
CENTRE-LEFT LEADS
Monti's decision to resign once the 2013 budget is approved,
probably before Christmas, has brought forward to February an
election that had already been expected in March or by the
latest April.
Opinion polls suggest Berlusconi has little chance of
re-election and he has struggled to reassert his previously
undisputed domination of rival factions and courtiers in his
deeply divided centre-right party.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) under Pier Luigi
Bersani holds a strong lead and is likely to form the next
government on a broadly pro-European platform, largely in line
with Monti's agenda.
Bersani - who hopes that the former European Commissioner
will stay on in some capacity, possibly as Italy's president -
said on Monday that "precisely because Monti should still be
able to be of service to this country, it would be better for
him to stay out of the contest".
Berlusconi's strategy appears designed to ensure he retains
influence in the next parliament with a substantial voting bloc
that, among other things, can protect his business and personal
interests.
After several weeks of calm, markets bridled at the prospect
of Berlusconi's return to lead the centre-right, just over a
year after a financial crisis drove the scandal-plagued
billionaire from office to be replaced by Monti's technocrats.
"You can expect a sharpening in anti-austerity, anti-reform
rhetoric...and this will probably translate into a higher risk
premium on Italian assets," said Goldman Sachs analysts Silvia
Ardagna and Francesco Garzarelli.
The main measure of investors' confidence, the spread
between Italian 10-year government bonds and their lower risk
German equivalent, widened to 362 basis points from 325 late on
Friday, reflecting worries over a return to the
political uncertainty which dogged Italy last year.
Milan's blue-chip share index dropped over 3 percent, with
sharper falls in banking stocks that are seen as most vulnerable
to a renewed debt crisis.
"IRRESPONSIBILITY"
Berlusconi's reappearance on the frontline and the prospect
of a messy anti-Monti election campaign galvanised attention in
Italy and abroad, reawakening memories of the financial and
sexual scandals that plagued the media magnate's last
government.
Rubbing in the point, the prosecutor in Berlusconi's trial
on charges of having sex with a juvenile prostitute accused the
76-year-old of delaying tactics after the young woman failed to
appear as a witness.
A barrage of comment from European leaders underlined the
concern about Berlusconi's return and the Roman Catholic Church
made outspoken and thinly veiled criticism of the former premier
that may influence the PDL's conservative voting base.
"What leaves one astonished is the irresponsibility of those
who think of arranging things for themselves while the house is
still burning," the influential head of the Italian bishop's
conference, Angelo Bagnasco, told the Corriere della Sera.
On Monday night, Belusconi issued a terse statement
rejecting the negative comments from foreign politicians and
media as an offensive interference in domestic affairs.
He said he had always been a "convinced supporter of Europe"
and that the comments were "offensive not so much to me
personally but to the free choice of the Italians."
With a new government likely to be formed in a few months,
Italy's European partners have now started to look more closely
at Bersani, the overwhelming victor in a centre-left primary
election last month.
A no-frills former communist who is close to Italy's trade
unions, Bersani has promised to stick to the promises on fiscal
discipline the government has made and has said that Monti is
likely to continue playing a role after the election.
While Italy's election laws are likely to give Bersani a
strong majority in the lower house, the complicated rules may
make it more difficult for him to take control of the Senate,
posing a possible risk to the formation of a stable government.
Whoever wins will have to confront a severe recession,
record unemployment and a ballooning public debt expected to
surpass 126 percent of gross domestic product this year.
The depth of the crisis was underlined on Monday, with data
showing GDP shrinking 2.4 percent in the third quarter and
industrial production dropping 1.1 percent in October.