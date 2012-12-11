By James Mackenzie
ROME Dec 11 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Tuesday he still wanted to influence political debate in
whatever role he fills after elections next year, leaving his
political future open following speculation he may remain in
politics.
Financial markets have reacted nervously to the uncertain
political outlook facing Italy after the election and in
particular to the return of Silvio Berlusconi as the candidate
of the centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party.
Berlusconi launched a stinging attack on Monti's technocrat
government on Tuesday, accusing it of accepting severe economic
austerity policies dictated by Germany which had dragged Italy
into recession.
Monti has so far kept silent on his future, saying on Monday
that he was concentrating on his remaining time in government
and was not thinking about whether to stand as a candidate.
Speaking on state television RAI on Tuesday, he defended his
government's economic record and warned against "oversimplified"
election promises that hid the true problems facing Italy and he
again left his political plans open.
"Politics is above all a question of culture, that is,
trying to give direction to people's ideas," he told state
television RAI.