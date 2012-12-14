* Election bid seen damaging Monti's independent status
* Opinion polls point to a centre-left victory
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Dec 14 Italy's main centre-left party,
leading polls for next year's election, criticised calls for
Prime Minister Mario Monti to run for a second term, a move one
of the party's leading figures said would be "morally
questionable".
The Democratic Party (PD) has supported Monti's technocrat
government in parliament. But, while it has pledged to continue
his fiscal discipline and wants him to stay on in some role
after the election, it says he should stay out of the campaign,
which polls suggest he would lose anyway.
"It would be illogical and in a certain sense morally
questionable if the professor were to enter the race against the
main political force which supported him in his reform efforts,"
Massimo D'Alema, a former prime minister and an influential
centre-left elder statesman told Friday's daily Corriere della
Sera. "I have great esteem for him and I hope he doesn't."
Centre-right candidate Silvio Berlusconi has offered to
stand aside to allow a Monti candidacy.
European politicians from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to
French President Francois Hollande also heaped praise on Monti
and at a meeting of European centre-right parties on Thursday,
he was urged to run in the election.
Monti avoided public comments on his political future,
telling a news conference in Brussels it would not be "either
possible or appropriate" for him to speak on the matter. But in
an interview with an online religious magazine, Monti said
Italians had earned respect for their economic sacrifices.
"Italy did not derail and it will succeed", Monti told
Francescan magazine sanfrancesco.org.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera also declined to comment
on whether Monti would be a candidate in the vote, expected by
February, "at least for now".
"I'm confident that our work will continue under a new
government and a new parliament," Passera said at an
Italy-American conference in New York. He added that he thought
the worst was over for the euro zone's third-biggest economy and
that it would improve in the second half of 2013.
Monti's austerity measures have helped reduce borrowing
costs since he took over in a financial crisis last year.
Italy's public debt nonetheless rose above 2 trillion euros
($2.62 trillion) for the first time in October, the Bank of
Italy reported on Friday.
PD party leader Pier Luigi Bersani said on Thursday he would
call on Monti to perform some kind of role immediately after the
election. But he has said it would be better for the respected
former economics professor to stay out of the campaign.
Opinion polls suggest Monti would be defeated if he ran, and
PD officials say that would make it harder for him to replace
President Giorgio Napolitano, who must step down by April.
"He would have been a political competitor not 10 years
earlier, or something like that, but last week," Stefano
Fassina, the main PD spokesman on economic affairs told Reuters.
POLL NUMBERS
Napolitano, who named Monti to replace the discredited
Berlusconi a year ago, said last month that Monti's special
lifetime seat in the Senate would not allow him to make an
election bid.
Monti also would be cautious about associating with the
scandal-plagued Berlusconi, whose position switches have caused
frustration and alarm across Europe and in his own party.
Berlusconi reiterated criticisms of Monti's austerity
programmes on Friday and said he would be obliged to lead the
centre-right if Monti did not accept the role.
"I have had to return because of this," he told his own
Italia Uno television station. "We're convinced that moderates
will never allow the left to win with its policies of more
spending and more taxes especially on the middle class."
A potential Monti election vehicle, a centrist group
recently set up by Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo,
is polling under three percent in most surveys.
An average of two weeks' opinion polls by website
termometropolitico.it gave the PD 32.7 percent, ahead of the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on 16.8 percent and
Berlusconi's People of Freedom party (PDL) on 15 percent.
A potential centrist coalition that could back a Monti
candidacy polled 9.2 percent.