ROME Dec 21 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
will hand in his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano
after parliament approves the 2013 budget later on Friday,
political and government sources said.
Monti, who this month lost the support of the centre-right
People of Freedom (PDL) party which had backed his technocrat
government in parliament, had already announced he would stand
down as soon as the budget was passed.
He is due to hold a news conference on Sunday at which he is
expected to say whether he intends to stand as a candidate in
the election, likely to be held on February 24.