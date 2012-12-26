* Italy holds national elections Feb 24-25 to choose a new
parliament
* Monti's precise plans still unclear
* Pope, on Christmas, had urged civil political dialogue
ROME, Dec 26 Italian politicians resumed their
bickering on Wednesday, with supporters of former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi taking aim at his successor Mario Monti
despite a Christmas call from the Pope for political peace.
Just before midnight at the end of Christmas Day, Monti
tweeted: "Together, we saved Italy from disaster. Now we have to
renew politics. Complaining won't help anything. Rolling up
sleeves will. Let's rise to politics!"
That irked centre-right supporters of Berlusconi, who
resigned last year to let Monti take over and is now scrapping
with centre-left and pro-Monti centrist blocs ahead of elections
due Feb. 24-25.
"Monti did not save Italy, he merely reaped the merits of
four year of work by Berlusconi", said Gianfranco Rotondi, a
parliamentarian from Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party.
Anna Maria Bernini, also of the PDL, accused Monti of
spouting "pure propaganda", adding: "It is shocking to see how a
man can present himself as a saviour after bringing the country
to recession, taking all the merit (for successes) and
attributing all the disasters to others."
The mud-slinging took place less than a day after Pope
Benedict urged Italian politicians in a Christmas address to
"favour the spirit of cooperation for the common good".
Monti resigned last week as promised after the budget was
passed, and is staying on in a caretaker capacity until the
formation of a new government after the elections. Although his
exact plans for after the elections are not entirely clear, he
is expected to remain influential.
Berlusconi has said it would be "immoral" for Monti to fight
the election after governing as an unelected premier with the
support of the main parties.
But not all of the centre right opposes the prime minister.
Italia Libera (A Free Italy), a group of 11 parliamentarians who
have defected from Berlusconi's PDL, praised Monti's economic
reform plans as "a Copernican revolution for those who are used
to something that is as erosive and unproductive as the duel
between forces for or against Berlusconi".