ROME, March 27 Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement on Wednesday flatly rejected overtures from centre-left
leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who is trying to muster the numbers
to form a government after last month's deadlocked general
election.
The refusal by the group led by fiery ex-comic Beppe Grillo
to accept Bersani's request was expected as the group had
repeatedly said it would not back any of the big parties it
blames for Italy's social and economic crisis.
"There are no conditions that would allow us to give a
confidence vote to a government made up of these parties because
they have no credibility," the group's Senate leader Vito Crimi
said after meeting Bersani.
The rejection means Italy remains in political stalemate
after the election, in which Bersani's alliance won a majority
in the lower house of parliament but not in the Senate, leaving
it unable to govern on its own.
The impasse, at the same time as the bank crisis in Cyprus,
is being watched closely by European partners and investors
mindful of the market turmoil which brought down former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi's government in 2011.
Bersani has already ruled out forming a coalition with
Berlusconi's centre-right bloc, the second largest force in
parliament, which says a broad alliance is the only way to give
Italy a government.
Bersani had hoped to gain support from the 5-Star Movement
for a limited platform of institutional and economic reforms but
prospects of any accord are fading fast.
Crimi and his colleague Roberta Lombardi, the 5-Star leader
in the lower house, also ruled out indirectly supporting a
government by allowing some measures to pass in the Senate
without voting themselves.
Italian media and commentators have speculated that 5-Star
Movement senators could agree to leave the chamber, where under
Senate rules an abstention vote counts as a 'no', to allow
certain key votes, including confidence motions, to succeed.
"We rule out leaving the chamber," Crimi said.
Bersani is expected to see to President Giorgio Napolitano
later this week to report on the meetings he has held with rival
parties this week.
If he cannot reach an agreement, Napolitano may appoint a
respected outsider to try to form a technocrat government or a
broad cross-party coalition. If that fails, Italy faces the
prospect of a return to the polls within months.
An auction of medium and long-term bonds on Wednesday saw
less-than-stellar demand as investors reacted warily to the
political confusion.
"Risks for the Italian debt remain very high in the coming
weeks," said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist with Newedge in
London.
"Although Bersani's consultations with other political
leaders might lead to a grand-coalition government, markets are
aware that such a government will not last long," she said.