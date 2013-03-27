* Bersani to report to President Napolitano Thursday
* Grillo heaps on insults as 5-Star rejects approach
* Speculation of accord to allow election of president
* Berlusconi party says Bersani in "blind alley"
By James Mackenzie
ROME, March 27 Italian centre-left leader Pier
Luigi Bersani was left on Wednesday with only slim hope of
forming a government after talks with rival party leaders ended
with rejection from Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement.
Bersani said he would report back to President Giorgio
Napolitano on Thursday and called on all parties to "accept
their responsibilities" and allow a government to be formed.
A February election resulted in deadlock and without an
agreement between the parties Italy might have to head back to
the polls, adding to the uncertainty in the euro zone as it
battles to contain the crisis in Cyprus.
But there was little sign of movement from the other
parties, with Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL),
saying Bersani had manoeuvred himself into a "blind alley" by
continuing to seek support from the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement.
"The question is closed, and it is Bersani who has closed it
and now finds himself in a blind alley," said PDL national
secretary Angelino Alfano.
"It's up to him to turn the situation around, if he wants
to, in the interests of the country."
In last month's election, Bersani's alliance won a majority
in the lower house of parliament but not in the Senate, leaving
it unable to govern on its own.
He has ruled out joining forces with Berlusconi's
centre-right alliance, the second largest force in parliament,
which says a coalition of the two main political forces is the
only way to give Italy a government.
The rebuff by 5-Star was expected as the group has always
said it will not back the parties it blames for Italy's social
and economic crisis.
NO CREDIBILITY
"There are no conditions that would allow us to give a
confidence vote to a government made up of these parties because
they have no credibility," 5-Star's Senate leader Vito Crimi
said after meeting Bersani.
Adding insult to injury, 5-Star's founder, the fiery
ex-comic Grillo, posted an entry on his blog calling mainstream
politicians including Berlusconi and Bersani "old whoremongers
... who gaily take the piss every day with their daily appeals
for governability".
Bersani had hoped to gain support from 5-Star for a limited
platform of institutional and economic reforms and he said
Grillo's party would have to justify its refusal to support a
government in parliament. However Grillo's comments appear to
have ended any prospect of an accord.
Some parliamentarians still held out hopes of some form of
deal with the centre-right that would allow the election of a
new president acceptable to Berlusconi's bloc to succeed
Napolitano, whose term ends in May.
Bersani played down talk of any such deal.
"It hasn't been put to me in those terms. You can't
speculate about any deal over the government and the office of
president of the Republic," he said.
The main marker of investor confidence, the spread between
Italian 10-year bonds and their safer German counterparts, has
widened this week.
"Risks for Italian debt remain very high in the coming
weeks," said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist with Newedge in
London.
"Although Bersani's consultations with other political
leaders might lead to a grand-coalition government, markets are
aware that such a government will not last long," she said.
If he cannot reach an agreement, Napolitano may appoint a
respected outsider to try to form a technocrat government or a
broad cross-party coalition. If that fails, Italy faces the
prospect of a return to the polls, possibly within months.