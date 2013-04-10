* Young mayor of Florence calls for new elections
* Accuses centre-left rivals of "duplicity"
* Presidential election next test for parliament
By James Mackenzie
ROME, April 10 Italy's centre-left alliance
showed new signs of division on Wednesday after the chief rival
to Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani denounced the
party hierarchy as efforts to form a government enter a critical
phase.
The deadlock has left the euro zone's third largest economy
with only a caretaker government in charge as it slides further
into a recession that many analysts expect will last until at
least next year.
Matteo Renzi, the 38-year-old mayor of Florence who
challenged Bersani unsuccessfully in a party primary last year,
has voiced increasingly open dissent as the long stalemate since
February's inconclusive election has dragged on.
He has so far not attacked Bersani by name but has called
for an end to the impasse since the vote, saying the centre-left
must either drop objections to dealing with Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right bloc or accept the need for new elections.
"Personally I'm one of those who hopes we vote as soon as
possible because the elections did not produce a majority," he
said. "Every day we wait is a day wasted for Italy."
In a sign of the mounting friction in the centre-left, he
accused unnamed Democratic Party officials of treacherously
working to undermine him behind the scenes.
"I'm only sorry about the duplicity of people who talk in
one way and act in another. I'd only say to these two-faced
people: maybe I won't succeed in changing politics but politics
won't change me," he wrote on his Facebook page.
Behind the backbiting is a potentially serious breach within
the centre-left, which has struggled to contain its divisions
since Bersani failed to secure a viable majority in parliament
despite a strong opinion poll lead before the vote.
STALEMATE
More than 40 days after the election on Feb. 25, the divided
political parties are still no closer to reaching an agreement
which would allow a new government to be formed.
Boosted by opinion polls which suggest the Democratic Party
(PD) could win 32.5 percent of the vote with him at its head
compared with 28.2 percent under Bersani, Renzi has made clear
his ambition to lead the centre-left if new elections are held.
For his part, the 61-year-old Bersani has said that fresh
elections would be a disaster, although he has ruled out a
so-called "grand coalition" with Berlusconi.
The immediate cause of Renzi's anger was his failure to be
chosen as one of the regional representatives taking part in the
election of Italy's next president to succeed Giorgio
Napolitano, whose term expires on May 15.
The selection of the next president is the next big test
facing the rival parties, which vote in a joint sitting of the
two houses of parliament, along with the representatives from
the regions.
After a close vote by the PD group in the local government
of his home region of Tuscany, Renzi was not selected as one of
the region's three electors, prompting him to blame unidentified
"telephone calls from Rome".
Bersani denied any involvement but the breach between the
two will weigh on efforts to hold the party together as the
deadlock left by the election continues.
Bersani met Berlusconi on Tuesday to try to find some ground
for agreement ahead of the vote for president. The two sides
said the encounter went well but there was no sign of any
agreement on forming a government.