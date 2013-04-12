* Panel proposes cuts to political system, measures to boost
By James Mackenzie
ROME, April 12 A panel of "wise men" named by
Italy's president proposed a package of political and economic
reforms on Friday, but there was little sign they would bridge
the gap between feuding parties caught in deadlock since
elections in February.
Italy has been left with a caretaker government for 45 days
since the inconclusive elections gave no party enough seats in
parliament to govern alone, while rivalries among faction
leaders have made it all but impossible to agree a coalition.
In an effort to overcome the divide, President Giorgio
Napolitano, whose term ends in May, named a 10-man group last
month to come up with policy proposals that could serve as the
basis for a broad common platform.
The panel, which includes a former head of the
Constitutional Court, a member of the Bank of Italy's board and
senior politicians, proposed a range of changes to Italy's
system of government. They said red tape should be slashed, the
bloated political system cut back, administration simplified and
tax collection made more efficient.
Italy should also do more to help families hurt by the
current recession and get more credit to small and medium-sized
businesses, while sticking to fiscal austerity targets promised
to European partners, the panel said.
It called for a new electoral law to replace the widely
criticised current system which helped to produce the current
stalemate, though it did not come up with a final recommendation
for a replacement.
"The decisions are now up to the political forces, and it
will be up to my successor to draw the conclusions," Napolitano
said after meeting the group.
The proposals, which have no legal force, differed little
from a host of recommendations made by private economists, think
tanks, industry associations and institutions including the Bank
of Italy, as even some of the "wise men" acknowledged.
Maurizio Mauro, a centrist politician on the panel, said he
agreed with one assessment that the recommendations amounted to
"reinventing the wheel" but defended the exercise nonetheless.
"This work has highlighted a number of points which show
that the things we agree on are stronger than the things which
divide us," he told SkyTG24 television. "Having said that, the
parties now have to get together for the good of the country."
DIVISIONS
The stalemate has not caused the kind of market panic feared
before the election, but business leaders have been more and
more vocal about the need for a government capable of tackling a
recession that already equals the longest in postwar history.
Earlier this week the government was forced to raise its
estimate for public debt to over 130 percent of gross domestic
product this year, underlining the threat to the sustainability
of Italy's finances as the economy slumps further.
"The risk Italy faces is that we relax," said Andrea
Montanino, the International Monetary Fund official responsible
for Italy. "The problem isn't just reforms, it's implementing
the reforms," he said at the margins of a conference in Turin.
Among the panel's proposals were cutting the number of
members of parliament, reforms to the Senate and changes to
party financing, although they stopped short of recommending
that state funding be scrapped altogether.
Italy's political parties all say they are committed to deep
reforms that would improve the way the country is run.
However, they have proved incapable of resolving the
stalemate created by the election, which left parliament split
between three hostile blocs, none of which can govern alone,
making an early return to the polls a growing possibility.
On Friday, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said he
would be prepared to accept a centre-left candidate as president
of the Republic but only in exchange for a "grand coalition"
that would give his centre-right bloc a share in power.
That option has already been ruled out repeatedly by
centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who won control of the
lower house but fell short of a majority in the Senate, where he
would need the support of rival parties to win a confidence
vote.
Bersani has failed to win the backing of the other main
force in parliament, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement led
by ex-comic Beppe Grillo, which refuses any deal with the
mainstream parties.
Bersani now hopes to form a minority government tolerated by
enough members of the rival parties to pass a limited set of
reforms, but he is under pressure within his own Democratic
Party to abandon his attempt and have fresh elections.
An opinion poll for the SWG institute on Friday suggested
Berlusconi's centre-right alliance would win an election held
now with 33.4 percent of the vote against 30.7 percent for the
centre-left.
Voting for the next president, due to begin on Thursday, is
the next hurdle facing parliament and will be vital to ending
the stalemate. Napolitano's mandate is almost complete, and he
no longer has the power to dissolve parliament.
Numerous names have been floated as his successor including
former prime ministers Romano Prodi and Giuliano Amato plus
former European Commissioner Emma Bonino, but no clear favourite
has emerged.