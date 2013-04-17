* 5-Star picks Stefano Rodota after first choice pulls out
* Leftist Rodota seen with more chance of success
* Still no clear favourite for president on eve of election
By Gavin Jones
ROME, April 17 Italy's 5-Star Movement changed
its candidate for president on Wednesday after the winner of an
online ballot withdrew, adding to uncertainty ahead of a vote
that is key to ending political stalemate since February's
general election.
Less than a day before parliament starts to vote on a new
president, parties are struggling to find any broad agreement on
a candidate to succeed President Giorgio Napolitano, whose term
ends on May 15.
The new president is the only person who can end the
political deadlock left by the inconclusive February election,
either by persuading the parties to come to an accord that would
allow a government to be formed or by calling new elections.
The 5-Star Movement, the only party to have named a
candidate so far, said it was backing academic and left-wing
politician Stefano Rodota after its original choice, television
journalist Milena Gabanelli pulled out.
Unlike political outsider Gabanelli - who said she did not
want to be president - Rodota could potentially get significant
backing from elements of Pier Luigi Bersani's centre-left
Democratic Party (PD).
Rodota was president of the PD's predecessor, the Democratic
Party of the Left (PDS), in the 1990s and might emerge as a
realistic presidential candidate if the PD chooses to seek a
deal with 5-Star rather than Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right.
"The withdrawal of Gabanelli forces the PD to vote for
Rodota without any ifs or buts, otherwise the centre-left will
split into a thousand pieces," said Michele Emiliano, PD mayor
of the city of Bari.
However, the PD is already deeply divided and others in the
party would prefer to see a deal with Berlusconi, which they
believe would leave more room for a government to be formed.
In that case, former prime ministers Giuliano Amato or
Massimo D'Alema could have a stronger chance of election,
although they are both handicapped by perceptions that they are
insiders too closely linked to the discredited political elite.
Another name often cited is former European Commission
President Romano Prodi, whom Berlusconi has already rejected.
A two-thirds majority of 1,007 electors from the combined
houses of parliament plus 58 regional delegates is required to
elect the president in the first three rounds of voting.
After that a simple majority is enough, meaning the PD could
use the fact it has more deputies than any other party to force
through a candidate with the backing of smaller groups.
Voting begins at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Thursday and will
proceed with two rounds of voting per day until a president is
elected.
As well as a ceremonial function, the head of state has a
vital political role, a function Napolitano had to carry out
during the 2011 financial crisis when he appointed Mario Monti
to lead a technocrat administration.