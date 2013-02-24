* Many voters express rage, pessimism
* Strong protest vote expected in two-day election
* Snow, bad weather could put off some voters
* Weak government could destabilise common currency zone
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Feb 24 Italy voted on Sunday in one of the
most unpredictable elections in years, with many voters
expressing rage against a discredited elite and doubt that a
government will emerge strong enough to combat a severe economic
crisis.
"I am pessimistic. Nothing will change," said Luciana Li
Mandri, 37, as she cast a ballot in the Sicilian capital Palermo
on the first of two days of voting that continues on Monday.
"The usual thieves will be in government."
Her gloom reflected the mood across Italy, where many voters
said they thought the new administration would not last long,
just the opposite of what Italy needs to combat the longest
slump in 20 years, mounting unemployment and a huge public debt.
The election is being closely watched by investors whose
memories are fresh of a debt crisis which forced out
scandal-plagued conservative premier Silvio Berlusconi 15 months
ago and saw him replaced by economics professor Mario Monti.
"I'm not confident that the government that emerges from
the election will be able to solve any of our problems," said
Attilio Bianchetti, a 55-year-old building tradesman in Milan.
Underlining his disilluion with the established parties, he
voted for the 5-Star Movement of comic Beppe Grillo.
An iconclastic, 64-year-old Genoese, Grillo has screamed
himself hoarse with obscenity-laced attacks on politicians that
have channelled the anger of Italians, especially a frustrated
young generation hit by record unemployment.
"He's the only real new element in a political landscape
where we've been seeing the same faces for too long," said
Vincenzo Cannizzaro, 48, in Palermo.
Opinion polls give the centre-left coalition of Pier Luigi
Bersani a narrow lead but the result has been thrown open by the
prospect of a huge protest vote against Monti's painful
austerity measures and rage at a wave of corruption scandals.
A weak government could usher in new instability in the euro
zone's third largest economy and cause another crisis of
confidence in the European Union's single currency.
Television tycoon Berlusconi, showing off unrivalled media
skills and displaying extraordinary energy for a man of 76, has
increased uncertainty over the past couple of months by halving
the gap between his centre-right and Bersani.
"I am pessimistic. There is such political fragmentation
that we will again have the problem of ungovernability" said
Marta, a lawyer voting in Rome who did not want to give her
family name. "I fear the new government won't last long."
Another Roman voter, lab technician Manila Luce, 34, said:
"I am voting Grillo and I hope a lot of people do. Because it's
the only way to show how sick to the back teeth we are with the
old parties."
Voting continues until 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) and resumes on
Monday at 7 a.m. Exit polls will be published shortly after
polls close at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday. Full official
results are expected by early Tuesday.
Snow in the north was expected to last into Monday and could
discourage some of the 47 million eligible voters. Authorities
said they were prepared for the weather and in the central city
of Bologna roads were cleared of snow before voting started.
TOPLESS FEMINISTS
Several bare-breasted women protested against Berlusconi
when he voted in Milan. They were bundled away by police.
The four-time premier, known for off-colour jokes and a
constant target of feminists, is on trial for having sex with an
underage prostitute during "bunga bunga" parties at his villa.
Most experts expect a coalition between Bersani and Monti to
form the next administration, but whatever government emerges
will have to try to reverse years of failure to revitalise one
of the most sluggish economies in the developed world.
The widespread despair over the state of the country, where
a series of corruption scandals has highlighted the stark divide
between a privileged political elite and millions of ordinary
Italians struggling to make ends meet, has left deep scars.
"It's our fault, Italian citizens. It's our closed
mentality. We're just not Europeans," said voter Li Mandri in
Palermo.
"We're all about getting favours when we study, getting a
protected job when we work," she said. "That's the way we are
and we can only be represented by people like that as well."
ECONOMIC AGENDA
Even if Bersani wins as expected, Analysts are divided over
whether he will be able to form a stable majority that can force
through sweeping economic reforms.
His centre-left is expected to have firm control of the
lower house, thanks to rules that give a strong majority to
whichever party wins the most votes nationally.
But a much closer battle will be fought for the Senate which
is elected on a regional basis and which has equal law making
powers to the chamber.
Berlusconi has clawed back suppport by promising to repeal
Monti's hated new housing tax, the IMU, and to refund the money.
He relentlessly attacked what he called the "Germano-centric"
policies of the former European Union commissioner.
Think-tank consultant Mario, 60, said on his way to vote in
Bologna that Bersani's Democratic Party was the only group
serious enough to repair the economy: "They're not perfect," he
said. "But they've got the organisation and the union backing
that will help them push through structural reforms."
Despite Berlusconi's success, Grillo has tapped into the
same public frustration as the conservative tycoon and pollsters
say his 5-Star Movement of political novices could overtake the
centre-right to take second place in the vote.
Rivals have branded Grillo a threat to democracy - a vivid
image in a country ruled by fascists for two decades until World
War Two. Several voters who spoke to Reuters said Grillo was not
the answer because of his lack of concrete policies and the
inexperience of those who will sit in parliament for 5-Star.
"Grillo is a populist and populism doesn't work in a
democracy," said retired notary Pasquale Lebanon, 76, as he
voted for Bersani's Democratic Party in Milan.
"I'm very worried. There seems to be no way out from a
political point of view, or for being able to govern," said
Calogero Giallanza, a 45-year-old musician in Rome as he also
voted for Bersani.
"There's bound to be a mess in the Senate because, as far as
I can see the 5-Star Movement is unstoppable."