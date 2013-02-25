* Projections show no party with Senate majority
* Berlusconi stages comeback but could not govern alone
* Centre-left leader Bersani big loser
* Markets worried by prospect of deadlock
By Barry Moody and James Mackenzie
ROME, Feb 25 A huge protest vote by Italians
enraged by economic hardship and political corruption pushed the
country towards deadlock after an election on Monday, with
voting projections showing no coalition strong enough to form a
government.
With more than two thirds of the vote counted, the
projections suggested the centre left could have a slim lead in
the race for the lower house of parliament.
But no party or likely coalition appeared likely to be able
to form a majority in the upper house or Senate, creating a
deadlocked parliament - the opposite of the stable result that
Italy desperately needs to tackle a deep recession, rising
unemployment and a massive public debt.
Such an outcome has the potential to revive fears over the
euro zone debt crisis, with prospects of a long period of
uncertainty in the zone's third largest economy.
Italian financial markets took fright after rising earlier
on hopes for a stable and strong centre-left led government,
probably backed by outgoing technocrat premier Mario Monti.
The projected result was a stunning success for Genoese
comic Beppe Grillo, leader of the populist 5-Star Movement, who
toured the country in his first national election campaign
hurling obscenity-laced insults against a discredited political
class.
With vague election promises and a team of almost totally
unknown candidates, the shaggy haired comedian channelled pure
public anger against what many see as a sclerotic and useless
political system.
The likely result was also a humiliating slap in the face
for colourless centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who
appeared to have thrown away a 10-point opinion poll lead less
than two months ago against Silvio Berlusconi's centre right.
Berlusconi, 76, who staged an extraordinary comeback from
sex and corruption scandals since diving into the campaign in
December, appeared to be leading in the Senate race, but
Grillo's projected bloc of Senators would leave him well short
of a majority.
Projections gave Bersani's centre-left alliance a lead of
less than one percentage point in the lower house. If confirmed,
that would be enough to control the chamber because of election
laws that guarantee a 54 percent majority to the party with the
largest share of the vote.
In the Senate the picture was different. The latest
projection from RAI state television showed Berlusconi's bloc
winning 112 Senate seats, the centre-left 105 and Grillo 64,
with Monti languishing on only 20 after a failed campaign which
never took off. The Senate majority is 158.
Berlusconi, a master politician and communicator, wooed
voters with a blitz of television appearances and promises to
refund a hated housing tax despite accusations from opponents
that this was an impossible vote buying trick.
Grillo has attacked all sides in the campaign and ruled out
a formal alliance with any group although it was not immediately
known how he would react to his stunning success or how his
supporters would behave in parliament.
DANGER OF NEW ELECTION
A bitter campaign, fought largely over economic issues, made
some investors fear a return of the kind of debt crisis that
took the euro zone close to disaster and brought the technocrat
Monti to office, replacing Berlusconi, in 2011.
The projected results showed more than half of Italians had
voted for the anti-euro platforms of Berlusconi and Grillo.
Officials from both centre and left warned that the looming
deadlock could make Italy ungovernable and force new elections.
A centre-left government either alone or ruling with Monti
had been seen by investors as the best guarantee of measures to
combat a deep recession and stagnant growth in Italy, which is
pivotal to stability in the currency union.
The benchmark spread between Italian 10-year bonds and their
German equivalent widened from below 260 basis points to above
300 and the Italian share index lost all its previous gains
after projections of the Senate result.
"These projections suggest that we are heading for an
ungovernable situation", said Mario Secchi, a candidate for
Monti's centrist movement.
Stefano Fassina, chief economic official for Bersani's
centre-left, said: "The scenario from the projections we have
seen so far suggests there will be no stable government and we
would need to return to the polls."
If the results are confirmed the only possibility looks like
a "grand coalition" combining right and left, like the one Monti
led for a year. But politicians said before the vote this could
not work for long and would struggle to work decisively.
Monti helped save Italy from a debt crisis when Rome's
borrowing costs were spiralling out of control, but few Italians
now see him as the saviour of the country, in its longest
recession for 20 years.
Grillo's movement rode a huge wave of voter anger about both
the pain of Monti's austerity programme and a string of
political and corporate scandals. It had particular appeal for a
frustrated younger generation shut out of full-time jobs.
"I'm sick of the scandals and the stealing," said Paolo
Gentile, a 49-year-old Rome lawyer who voted for 5-Star.
"We need some young, new people in parliament, not the old
parties that are totally discredited."
Berlusconi, a billionaire media tycoon, exploited anger
against Monti's austerity programme, accusing him of being a
puppet of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but in many areas
Grillo was a bigger beneficiary of public discontent.
Italy desperately needs a strong, reform-minded government
to revive growth after two decades of stagnation and address
problems ranging from record youth unemployment to a
dysfunctional justice system and a bloated public sector.
Italians wrung their hands at prospects of an inconclusive
result that will mean more delays to these reforms.
"It's a classic result. Typically Italian. It means the
country is not united. It is an expression of a country that
does not work. I knew this would happen," said 36-year-old Rome
office worker Roberta Federica.
Another office worker, Elisabetta Carlotta, 46, shook her
head in disbelief. "We can't go on like this," she said.