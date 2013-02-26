* Global markets shaken by fears of new euro zone
instability
* Vote is stunning success for populist movement
* Berlusconi stages comeback but cannot govern alone
* Centre-left big losers although will try to form
government
By Barry Moody and James Mackenzie
ROME, Feb 25 A huge protest vote by Italians
enraged by economic hardship and political corruption left the
euro zone's third-largest economy facing a dangerous vacuum on
Monday after an election in which no group won enough votes to
form a government.
The result, in which anti-euro parties took more than 50
percent of the vote and a novice populist movement scored a
stunning success, rocked global markets with fears of a new euro
zone crisis.
Europe's common currency slumped against the dollar and yen
and U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop since
November.
With more than 99 percent of returns in from polling
stations, results showed the centre-left had taken a slim
victory of around 130,000 votes in the lower house of
parliament, enough to give it comfortable control thanks to a
big winner's bonus.
But no party or likely coalition won enough seats to form a
majority in the upper house, creating a deadlocked parliament -
the opposite of the stable result that Italy desperately needs
to tackle a deep recession, rising unemployment and a massive
public debt.
The outcome fanned fears of a new European financial crisis,
with prospects of a long period of paralysis and uncertainty in
Italy.
"This is the worst possible outcome from the market's point
of view ... It seems inevitable that there will be a new
election," said Alessandro Tentori, Citigroup head of global
rates.
The result was an extraordinary success for Genoese comic
Beppe Grillo, leader of the populist 5-Star Movement, who toured
the country in his first national election campaign hurling
obscenity-laced insults against a discredited political class.
He was set to become the biggest single party in the lower
house, riding a potent wave of anger against rampant waste and
corruption by ageing political leaders.
His success fulfilled the predictions of some analysts that
the most uncertain and closely watched election in years would
herald a political revolution. "This is the end of a system, not
a government," respected commentator Massimo Franco told Reuters
before the vote.
Grillo polled more around a quarter of the vote in a
meteoric rise from the 1.8 percent he garnered in his movement's
first local political test in 2010.
The result was a humiliating slap in the face for colourless
centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who threw away a 10-point
opinion-poll lead less than two months ago against Silvio
Berlusconi's centre right.
He failed to turn up for a press conference after the result
became clear. His deputy, Enrico Letta, as well as outgoing
technocrat premier Mario Monti, said responsible forces must
form a government and avoid another election. But the result
raised a big question over whether that would be possible.
Billionaire media magnate Berlusconi, 76, who staged an
extraordinary comeback from sex and corruption scandals since
diving into the campaign in December, came in a close second in
the Senate race, with an estimated 117 seats.
With almost all results in, the centre-left was set to take
121 seats in the upper house, Grillo 54, and Monti languishing
on only 22 after a campaign which never took off. The Senate
majority is 158.
Berlusconi, a master politician and communicator, wooed
voters with a blitz of television appearances and promises to
refund Monti's hated housing tax despite accusations from
opponents that this was an impossible vote buying trick.
Grillo has attacked all sides in the campaign and ruled out
a formal alliance with any group although it was not immediately
known how he would react to his stunning success or how his
supporters would behave in parliament.
The next move to solve the crisis will be when head of state
Giorgio Napolitano calls in political leaders to discuss how to
form a government. But this is not expected until March 10 after
the election result is formally confirmed and parliament
convened.
Letta said the centre-left, as biggest party in the lower
house, had the right to be the first to try to form a
government.
DANGER OF NEW ELECTION
Investors fear a return of the kind of debt crisis that took
the euro zone close to disaster and brought the technocrat Monti
to office, replacing Berlusconi, in 2011.
The results showed more than half of Italians had voted for
the anti-euro platforms of Berlusconi and Grillo.
A centre-left government either alone or ruling with Monti
had been seen by investors as the best guarantee of measures to
combat a deep recession and stagnant growth in Italy, which is
pivotal to stability in the currency union.
But the failure of Monti to gain traction at the head of a
centrist force, despite support from business leaders and
foreign governments, and the weak showing by the centre-left
meant they do not have nearly enough Senators to do this.
The upper and lower houses have equal law-making power.
The benchmark spread between Italian 10-year bonds and their
German equivalent widened from below 260 basis points to above
300 and the Italian share index lost all its previous gains
after projections of the Senate result.
Monti helped save Italy from a debt crisis when Rome's
borrowing costs were spiralling out of control in November 2011,
but few Italians now see him as the saviour of the country,
which is reeling under its longest recession for 20 years.
Grillo's movement rode a wave of voter anger about both the
pain of Monti's austerity programme and a string of political
and corporate scandals. It had particular appeal for a
frustrated younger generation shut out of full-time jobs.
"I'm sick of the scandals and the stealing," said Paolo
Gentile, a 49-year-old Rome lawyer who voted for 5-Star. "We
need some young, new people in parliament, not the old parties
that are totally discredited."
Berlusconi, a billionaire media tycoon, exploited anger
against Monti's austerity programme, accusing him of being a
puppet of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but in many areas
Grillo was a bigger beneficiary of public discontent.
Italians wrung their hands at prospects of an inconclusive
result that will mean more delays to essential reforms.
"It's a classic result. Typically Italian. It means the
country is not united. It is an expression of a country that
does not work. I knew this would happen," said 36-year-old Rome
office worker Roberta Federica.
Another office worker, Elisabetta Carlotta, 46, shook her
head in disbelief. "We can't go on like this," she said.