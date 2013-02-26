* Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement stuns Italy
* Centre-left coalition wins lower house but fails to
control Senate
* Financial markets on edge as government paralysis feared
By James Mackenzie and Steve Scherer
ROME, Feb 26 Italy faced political deadlock on
Tuesday after a stunning election that saw the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of comic Beppe Grillo become
the strongest party in the country but left no group with a
clear majority in parliament.
The centre-left coalition led by Pier Luigi Bersani won the
lower house by around 125,000 votes and claimed the most seats
in the Senate but was short of the majority in the upper house
that it would need to govern.
Bersani claimed victory but said it was obvious that Italy
was in "a very delicate situation". Party officials said the
centre-left would try to form a government but it was unclear
what its options would be.
Neither Grillo, a comedian-turned-politician who previously
ruled out any alliance with another party, nor Silvio
Berlusconi's centre-right bloc, which threatened to challenge
the close tally, showed any immediate willingness to negotiate.
World financial markets reacted nervously to the prospect of
a government stalemate in the euro zone's third-largest economy
with memories still fresh of the financial crisis that took the
17-member currency bloc to the brink of collapse in 2011.
Italy's borrowing costs have come down in recent months,
helped by the promise of European Central Bank support but the
election result confirmed fears that it would not produce a
government strong enough to implement effective reforms.
Grillo's surge in the final weeks of the campaign threw the
race open, with hundreds of thousands turning up at his rallies
to hear him lay into targets ranging from corrupt politicians
and bankers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
In just three years, his 5-Star Movement, heavily backed by
a frustrated generation of young Italians increasingly shut out
from permanent full-time jobs, has grown from a marginal group
to one of the most talked about political forces in Europe.
Its score of 25.5 percent in the lower house was just ahead
of the 25.4 percent for Bersani's Democratic Party, which ran in
a coalition with the leftist SEL party and it won almost 8.7
million votes overall, more than any other single party.
"The 5-Star Movement is the real winner of the election,"
said SEL leader Nichi Vendola, who said that his coalition would
have to deal with Grillo, who mixes fierce attacks on corruption
with policies ranging from clean energy to free Internet.
RECESSION
"It's a classic result. Typically Italian," said Roberta
Federica, a 36-year-old office worker in Rome. "It means the
country is not united. It is an expression of a country that
does not work. I knew this would happen."
A long recession and growing disillusion with mainstream
parties fed a bitter public mood that saw more than half of
Italian voters back parties that rejected the austerity policies
pursued by Prime Minister Mario Monti with the backing of
Italy's European partners.
Berlusconi's campaign, mixing sweeping tax cut pledges with
relentless attacks on Monti and Merkel, echoed many of the
themes pushed by Grillo and underlined the increasingly angry
mood of the Italian electorate.
Stefano Zamagni, an economic professor at Bologna University
said the result showed that a significant share of Italians "are
fed up with following the austerity line of Germany and its
northern allies".
"These people voted to stick one up to Merkel and
austerity," he said.
Election rules give the centre-left a solid majority in the
lower house, despite its slim advantage in terms of votes, but
without the Senate it will not be able to pass legislation.
Calculations by the Italian Centre for Electoral Studies,
part of LUISS university in Rome, gave 121 seats to Bersani's
coalition, 117 to Berlusconi, 54 for Grillo and 22 to the
centrist coalition led by Monti.
That leaves no party or likely alliance with the 158 seats
needed to form a Senate majority.
Even if the next government turns away from the tax hikes
and spending cuts brought in by Monti, it will struggle to
revive an economy which has scarcely grown in two decades.
Monti was widely credited with tightening Italy's public
finances and restoring its international credibility after the
scandal-plagued Berlusconi, whom he replaced as the 2011
financial crisis threatened to spin out of control.
But he struggled to pass the kind of structural reforms
needed to improve competitiveness and lay the foundations for a
return to economic growth and a weak centre-left government may
not find it any easier.