* Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement stuns Italy
* Centre-left coalition wins lower house but fails to
control Senate
* Financial markets react negatively as government paralysis
feared
* European governments express concern
By James Mackenzie and Naomi O'Leary
ROME, Feb 26 Italy's stunned political parties
searched for a way forward on Tuesday after an inconclusive
election gave none of them a parliamentary majority and
threatened prolonged instability and a renewal of the European
financial crisis.
The results, notably the dramatic surge of the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of comic Beppe Grillo, left
the centre-left bloc with a majority in the lower house but
without the numbers to control the upper chamber, the Senate.
Financial markets fell sharply at the prospect of a
stalemate that reawakened memories of the crisis that pushed
Italy's borrowing costs toward unsustainably high levels and
brought the euro zone to the brink of collapse in 2011.
"The winner is: Ingovernability," ran the headline in Rome
newspaper Il Messaggero, reflecting the deadlock the country
will have to confront in the next few weeks as sworn enemies are
forced to work together to form a government.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday that policy
choices of the next Italian government would be crucial for the
country's creditworthiness, underlining the need for a coalition
that can agree on new reforms.
Pier Luigi Bersani, head of the centre-left Democratic Party
(PD), has the difficult task of trying to agree a "grand
coalition" with former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, the man
he blames for ruining Italy, or striking a deal with Grillo, a
completely unknown quantity in conventional politics.
The alternative is new elections either immediately or
within a few months, although both Berlusconi and Bersani have
indicated that they want to avoid a return to the polls if
possible: "Italy cannot be ungoverned and we have to reflect,"
Berlusconi said in an interview on his own television station.
For his part, Grillo, whose movement won the most votes of
any single party, has indicated that he believes the next
government will last no more than six months.
"They won't be able to govern," he told reporters on
Tuesday. "Whether I'm there or not, they won't be able govern."
He said he would work with anyone who supported his policy
proposals, which range from anti-corruption measures to
green-tinted energy measures but rejected suggestions of
entering a formal coalition: "It's not time to talk of
alliances... the system has already fallen," he said.
The election, a massive rejection of the austerity policies
applied by Prime Minister Mario Monti with the backing of
international leaders from U.S. President Barack Obama to German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, caused consternation across Europe.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble put a brave face
on it, saying "that's democracy".
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo was
more pessimistic.
"This is a jump to nowhere that does not bode well either
for Italy or Europe," he said.
A long recession and growing disillusionment with mainstream
parties and tax-raising austerity fed a bitter public mood and
contributed to the massive rejection of Monti, whose centrist
coalition was relegated to the sidelines.
Projections by the Italian Centre for Electoral Studies
showed that the centre-left will have 121 seats in the Senate,
against 117 for the centre-right alliance of Berlusconi's PDL
and the regionalist Northern League. Grillo would take 54.
That leaves no party with the majority in a chamber which a
government must control to pass legislation.
"THE BELL IS RINGING"
On a visit to Germany, President Giorgio Napolitano said he
would not comment until the parties had consulted with each
other and Bersani called on Berlusconi and Grillo to "assume
their responsibilities" to ensure Italy could have a government.
He warned that the election showed austerity policies alone
were no answer to the economic crisis and said the result
carried implications beyond Italy.
"The bell is ringing for Europe as well," he said in his
first public comments since the election.
He said he would present a limited number of reform
proposals to parliament, focusing on jobs, institutional reform
and European policy.
However forming an alliance may be long and difficult and
could test the sometimes fragile internal unity of the
mainstream parties.
"The idea of a majority without Grillo is unthinkable. I
don't know if anyone in the PD is considering it but I'm against
it," said Matteo Orfini, a member of Bersani's PD secretariat.
"The idea of a PD-PDL government, even if it's backed by
Monti, doesn't make any sense," he said.
For his part, Berlusconi won a boost when his Northern
League ally Roberto Maroni won the election to become regional
president of Lombardy, Italy's economic heartland and one of the
richest and most productive areas of Europe.
For Italian business, with an illustrious history of export
success, the election result brought dismay that there would be
no quick change to what they see as a regulatory sclerosis that
has kept the economy virtually stagnant for a decade.
"This is probably the worst possible scenario," said
Francesco Divella, whose family began selling pasta under its
eponymous brand in 1890 in the southern region of Puglia.
Berlusconi's campaign, mixing sweeping tax cut pledges with
relentless attacks on Monti and Merkel, echoed many of the
themes pushed by Grillo and underlined the increasingly angry
mood of the Italian electorate.
But even if the next government turns away from the tax
hikes and spending cuts brought in by Monti, it will struggle to
revive an economy that has scarcely grown in two decades.
Monti was widely credited with tightening Italy's public
finances and restoring its international credibility after the
scandal-plagued Berlusconi, who is currently on trial for having
sex with an under-age prostitute.
However, Monti struggled to pass the kind of structural
reforms needed to improve competitiveness and lay the
foundations for a return to economic growth. A weak centre-left
government may not find it any easier.
The view from some voters, weary of the mainstream parties,
was unrepentant: "It's good," said Roger Manica, 28, a security
guard in Rome, who voted for the centre-left PD.
"Next time I'll vote 5-Star. I like that they are changing
things, even if it means uncertainty. Uncertainty doesn't matter
to me, for me what's important is a good person who gets things
done," he said. "Look how well they've done."