By Philip Pullella
ROME, April 24 Italy's president Giorgio
Napolitano is set to announce on Wednesday his choice of prime
minister to form a new government and pull the euro zone's third
largest economy out of a two-month political rut.
The new coalition government, which could take office in a
matter of days, would be backed primarily by the rivals on the
centre-left and centre-right, the same parties that had refused
to cut a deal since national elections in late February.
The person in pole position to receive the mandate is former
Prime Minister Giuliano Amato, although the mayor of Florence,
Matteo Renzi and centre-left deputy leader Enrico Letta have
also emerged as possible candidates.
Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL), the centre-left
Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist Civic Choice movement of
outgoing premier Mario Monti have all said they would cooperate
with whoever Napolitano chooses.
"Given the crisis the country finds itself in, the country
needs a strong, a durable government that can make important
decisions ...," Berlusconi said after meeting Napolitano.
Letta, of the badly fractured PD, said his party would back
any government committed to tackling the "social-economic
emergency," and enacting serious political reform, including
changes to a dysfunctional electoral law.
At the election, the centre-left narrowly won a majority in
the lower house but failed to win control of the Senate and was
not able to form a government.
Hopes that the impasse would soon be over gave a further
boost to financial markets on Tuesday, with the yield on 10-year
Italian government bonds dropping below 4 percent and the
spread, or risk premium over German bonds, narrowing further.
Italy's economy has been the most sluggish in Europe for
more than a decade and mired in a deep recession since the
middle of 2011, with no recovery in sight.
POLITICAL "IRRESPONSIBILITY"
Napolitano bent the will of the uncollaborative parties on
Monday when he was inaugurated for an unprecedented second term.
He berated the parties for their "irresponsibility" in
prolonging a political deadlock for nearly two months.
He threatened to resign unless the parties agreed to
cooperate and find some middle ground on much needed reforms.
The PD has emerged the most scarred from the crisis.
Deep internal divisions forced its leader, Pier Luigi
Bersani, to resign after the PD's inability to cut a deal with
either Berlusconi's centre-right or the shock new third
political force, Beppe Grillo's 5-Star Movement.
Berlusconi has capitalised on the centre-left's woes. One
poll gave the centre-right a clear lead of around 8 points.
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of former comedian
Grillo, which won a quarter of the vote and speaks for millions
of Italians disillusioned with an entire political class, told
Napolitano it would sit in opposition and may support specific
reforms.
The Left Ecology Freedom party (SEL), a former partner of
the PD, and Berlusconi's allies in the Northern League also said
they would not join a coalition led by Amato.