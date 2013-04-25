* Government expected in next few days
* Berlusconi says government must help end recession, spur
growth
* Big parties to meet in the afternoon
By Philip Pullella
ROME, April 25 Prime Minister-designate Enrico
Letta began tricky negotiations on Thursday to form Italy's new
government and end a nearly two-month-old stalemate in the euro
zone's third-largest economy.
Letta, the deputy head of the badly fractured centre-left
Democratic Party (PD), was the surprise choice tapped by
President Giorgio Napolitano to head a broad-based coalition.
Markets have reacted favourably to the prospect of an end to
the political deadlock, with bond yields and the spread with
comparable 10-year German bonds falling.
"The market is positive overall, there's a degree of
serenity. Letta is a new name and a good 'consensus man,' unlike
(former Prime Minister Giuliano) Amato, who smacks of the old
order and could have caused a few grimaces," a Milan trader
said.
Amato, 75, had been tipped as Napolitano's first choice to
form the government.
The government will include the PD's traditional
arch-rivals, Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom party (PDL),
as well as caretaker Prime Minister Mario Monti's centrist
group, both of which have said they will support the government.
The bespectacled, balding Letta is an urbane moderate who
speaks fluent English and at 46 would be one of Italy's youngest
prime ministers, representing a generational change from the era
of Berlusconi, Monti and Amato.
Berlusconi told an Italian television station it did not
matter who headed the government as long as it enacted reforms.
"The important thing is that there is a government and that
there is a parliament that can approve measures that we
absolutely need to emerge from the crisis of recession and get
back on the path of growth," he said.
5-STAR MOVEMENT CONFIRMS OPPOSITION
Letta began the consultations at parliament early on
Thursday morning with smaller groupings, including the Left
Ecology and Freedom party, which reiterated that it would remain
in opposition.
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the largest group in
the lower house Chamber of Deputies, has also said it would sit
in the opposition, but would support specific reforms.
Thursday was expected to be dedicated to horse-trading over
about 18 ministerial posts in the new government, expected to be
made up of technocrats and politicians.
The economy ministry could go either to Fabrizio Saccomanni,
the Bank of Italy's director general, or Carlo Padoan, chief
economist at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD), according to Italian media.
Angelino Alfano, the secretary of the PDL, has been tipped
by some to become deputy prime minister, a choice that would
placate Berlusconi but upset some in the left wing of the PD .
The industry and labour ministries could go to politicians
and the foreign affairs portfolio to Monti or former Prime
Minister Massimo D'Alema of the PD, local media speculated.
The PDL is pushing hard for a much-hated tax on primary
residences to be abolished, which was a key plank in their
campaign ahead of the inconclusive February elections, which
gave the PD a majority in the lower house but not in the Senate.
Letta hopes to form the government before markets open on
Monday and seek confidence votes from both houses of parliament
early next week.
The PDL and PD had previously failed to reach a deal but
Napolitano twisted their arms on Saturday when he was re-elected
to an unprecedented second term and threatened to resign unless
parties tried to find common ground to pull Italy out of its
political rut and work on institutional reforms.
Rivalries between the parties as well as rifts within the
PD, which fell short of a viable parliamentary majority in
February's vote, could still block an accord. But formation of a
government after such a long impasse would signal that Italy is
finally ready to make a start on much-needed reforms.
Accepting his mandate on Wednesday, Letta said Italy faced
an untenable situation and the government must provide answers
on jobs, poverty and the crisis facing small businesses in a
recession that now matches the longest since World War II.
He also said European Union economic policies had been too
focused on austerity, rather than growth.