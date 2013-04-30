* Letta wins final confidence vote in Senate
* To meet Merkel, Hollande
* Berlusconi says govt must abolish housing tax
By Roberto Landucci and Steve Scherer
ROME, April 30 New Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta won a final confidence vote in his broad coalition
government on Tuesday before setting off on a European tour to
push his agenda of growth rather than austerity to revive the
recession-hit economy.
Even before departure, Letta came under pressure from the
partners in his right-left government to re-negotiate Rome's
commitment to keeping its budget within European Union rules. It
was an early indication of the difficult juggling act he faces
at the head of an uneasy coalition.
Letta, who was sworn in on Sunday, easily won a confidence
vote in the Senate after a similar victory in the lower house on
Monday.
He immediately set off for Berlin to meet Chancellor Angela
Merkel, the champion of Europe's increasingly unpopular tight
budget policies.
On Wednesday, Letta travels to Paris where he is likely to
find an ally in French President Francois Hollande, who is also
pushing for a switch of emphasis towards growth rather than
austerity. Letta will go to Brussels, where he plans talks with
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
The 46-year-old Letta took the helm of an economy, the euro
zone's third biggest, in the midst of a severe crisis, with
unemployment at 20-year highs and the recession, already
matching the longest since World War Two, seen dragging on all
year.
In a sign of the intense pressure he will face, four-times
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi threatened to pull his
centre-right People of Freedom party out of the coalition if it
does not abolish an unpopular housing tax.
Berlusconi, who is not in cabinet but is playing a decisive
role behind the scenes, added that the government must
re-negotiate EU deficit commitments, echoing similar comments
made earlier by two of Letta's own ministers.
DISAGREEMENT OVER BUDGET CHANGES
But Foreign Minister Emma Bonino, a former European
commissioner, responded that Italy cannot alter its targets, a
view repeated by a spokesman for the European Commission in
Brussels.
"The targets, the objectives remain those that have been
agreed," Commission spokesman Simon O'Connor said.
Speaking in the Senate before the confidence vote, Letta
argued that Italy's need to ease austerity during the economic
slump was shared by many European countries.
"What is happening in Italy is happening all over Europe,"
Letta said. "Either there is a common European destiny or each
country will eventually decline on its own."
On Tuesday Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato and Regional
Affairs Minister Graziano Delrio said Italy would seek to exempt
public investments from budget calculations, which would in
effect allow increased spending.
Italy's 2013 deficit target now stands at 2.9 percent of
gross domestic product target, just a notch below the EU
ceiling.
The country's biggest labour unions on Tuesday said they
would hold a joint protest on June 22 to push for more job
creating policies. The danger from rising social tensions was
highlighted on Sunday in a dramatic gun attack on Rome.
An unemployed man opened fire on two police officers in
front of the prime minister's office as Letta's government was
being sworn in at the presidential palace. He told investigators
he had wanted to strike at politicians before being stopped at a
police cordon.
To ease the pain of austerity, Letta has proposed freezing a
planned increase in sales tax and suspending the housing levy
opposed by Berlusconi, although he has not said he would scrap
it altogether as the centre-right is demanding.
Those two measures alone will cost about 4 billion euros
($5.24 billion) in lost revenue this year, and labour unions are
asking that the government set aside another billion euros to
fund benefits for idled factory workers. Letta has not given
details of how he would raise revenue to fund tax reductions.