ROME Nov 17 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti easily won a vote of confidence in the Senate on Thursday, the first test of his new government of technocrats.

Monti won the vote, held after he had outlined his government's program of reforms earlier in the day, by 281 votes to 25.

He faces a second confidence vote in the lower house Chamber of Deputies on Friday, which he is also expected to win comfortably.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)