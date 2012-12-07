ROME Dec 7 The secretary of Silvio Berlusconi's
People of Freedom party said on Friday that it was time that
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's term in office came to an
end but that his party would not trigger a disorderly crisis.
People of Freedom (PDL) secretary Angelino Alfano told
parliament that the party's withdrawal of support from Monti in
two confidence votes on Thursday had shown its disapproval
without creating damaging turmoil by bringing down the
government.
"Yesterday we did not give a vote of no confidence because
we consider the experience of the Monti government has come to
an end but we don't want to send the institutions and the
country into chaos," he said.