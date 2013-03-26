ROME, March 26 A senior official in Silvio
Berlusconi's centre-right party said on Tuesday there were still
wide differences with the centre-left which must be overcome
this week or Italy will have to go back to the polls after last
month's deadlocked election.
"What I can tell you is that our positions are still very
distant from each other, and if they remain distant in the next
48 hours we will affirm that the only way is to go back to
vote," People of Freedom (PDL) party secretary Angelino Alfano
told reporters after talks with centre-left leader Pier Luigi
Bersani.
Bersani, whose alliance won the largest share of the vote in
the February election but fell short of a parliamentary
majority, is meeting officials from rival parties to try to
muster support to form a government.